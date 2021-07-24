Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle To Strike with Corinthia Knight At Pontefract

Sunday is always such a quiet day on the racing front and rarely of the highest quality (I’m a firm believer that the higher the grade, the more consistent the form), but we have still dug out a couple for you to consider, starting with Corinthia Knight in the 3.00pm at Pontefract.

Anyone who has met trainer Archie Watson will tell you he is as driven to success as anyone they have met, and I firmly believe that given the ammunition, he will be a top trainer for many years to come as he leaves no stone unturned in his hunt for winners.

His partnership with Hollie Doyle has long been a fruitful one which bodes well here, and with a liking for the track (two wins and a third from three starts), you can start to see why I think he has a chance.

Last time out he won over course and distance by half a length on soft ground but he has won on pretty much every going description you can think of, and although he has been put up four pounds for that by the handicapper, connections are trying to negate that with a drop in class, and clearly feel he has the physique to carry ten stone six in this company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Corinthia Knight 3.00pm Pontefract 7/4 Betfair, SkyBet, Paddy Power and others.