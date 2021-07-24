Comet To Light The Way At Musselburgh

The SkyBet Sunday Series may be a new concept but whatever your thoughts on evening racing on the Sabbath, the fact is the races have decent prize money and have attracted competitive fields that make for interesting racing.

Seventeen runners at the overnight stage for the 5.15pm is a great example when you compare it to some of the shockingly small fields on Saturday afternoon, and it is one of the few contests recently that gives us a serious chance of some each-way value.

Trainer Jim Goldie is showing a decent profit for his followers in the last two weeks thanks to some big priced winners, and as he seems eager to win this with four of the runners, his stable seems a good place to start. Looking at the stats and Paul Mulrennan is his most successful jockey for the yard at Musselburgh over the years suggesting he is top jock now and that means Primo’s Comet, a winner last time out here and three times a course and distance winner.

He does have an added four pounds to carry thanks to the handicappers attentions but he has won off this mark and higher in the past, and if he gets the rub of the green I can see a big race at a sensible price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt each-way Primo’s Comet 5.15pm Musselburgh 12/1 BetVictor