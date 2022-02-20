Aristocrate Can Lord It At Taunton

I remember tipping Aristocrate ahead of his UK debut, and he duly ran like a drain when trailing home a frankly disappointing fifth at Fontwell over three furlongs further.

I wasn’t the only one who fancied him that day as he was sent off the 6/4f on the day, and he has suffered the ultimate fate for a bad run (gelded since), which may well make all the difference.

Blinkers are also added here so connections are throwing the kitchen sink at him for a better display now, and at 6/1 or thereabouts I will take the risk each way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aristocrate 2.30pm Taunton 6/1 most bookmakers