Boy The Man At Carlisle

You Some Boy has been impressive recently, with an all the way win at Wetherby last time out in atrocious conditions to make it three in a row.

Another 9lb from the handicapper here certainly won’t make life any easier for the seven-year-old, but he is still improving, stays forever, and represents a yard in great form lately, making him one of the better bets, on a really atrocious afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way You Some Boy 5.07pm Carlisle 5/1 William Hill Paddy Power, Betfred and others.