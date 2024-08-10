Art For Art’s Sake

Two meetings in the UK today but once again, none in the south-east (the most populated part of the Country), and you have to wonder what racings powers have against the southerners and their racecourses?

Rant over and we start at Ripon when William Haggas throws cheekpieces on Art Design for the first time in the Class Five nursery over six furlongs at 3.10pm.

Four starts so far have seen the daughter of No Nay Never place three times, including a two and a quarter length third at Newmarket on the July course earlier in August when she was hampered early before running out of steam close home after making up any lost ground. That was a Class Two so she is taking a hefty drop in class this afternoon under Tom Marquand, and if the headgear has a positive effect, she appears to have every chance of getting off the mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Art Design 3.10pm Ripon 5/2 all bookmakers