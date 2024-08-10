Bomb May Go Off – Favourite

Massive Sovereign with Zac Purton defeats Galaxy Patch and Blake Shinn to win the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 24, 2024 at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, China. Photo By: Alex Evers/HKJC
August 10, 2024
Sean Trivass

The lucky last at Ripon (5.10pm) is a mile and a quarter handicap, and a race I am hoping goes the way of the Sam England trained Jez Bomb.

A backward two-year-old, he has shown plenty of improvement this season with places at Beverly (twice) before getting off the mark on his ninth start, scoring by half a length at Redcar after being brought with a perfectly timed late run to get up late over the nine furlongs.

Upped a sensible 3lb by the handicapper for that success, he tackles another furlong today which looks likely to play to his strengths, and as he races in similar company here, there is every chance that he can follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jez Bomb 5.10pm Ripon 11/4 all bookmakers

