Art Looks A Beauty

Taking Cheltenham form at face value for Aintree has been many a punter’s graveyard with the races coming just a few weeks later – and a very different track to cope with. Having said that, Cheltenham does in general provide us with the best form to work with, though I am hoping that Dysart Enos is the exception to that rule.

Trained by Fergal O’Brien, she was second in a Ballyraggett point-to-point on debut before sold on for £95,000, and hasn’t looked back since, winning all three bumpers and all three races over hurdles.

A slight injury at the last minute forced her to miss the Cheltenham Festival but that may yet be a blessing in disguise as she arrives here fresh, and is the apple of her trainer’s eye. Tough as teak and a bit of a character, she is currently priced at 5/1 and if all eight stand their ground, she looks pretty solid each way value to me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dysart Enos 2.55pm Aintree 5/1 most bookmakers