C’Est Bon At Aintree

At the time of writing the form of the Nicky Henderson horses is the great unknown for the entire meeting, but as we all know his horses come first and they would not be arriving in their horseboxes if he felt they were not over whatever set them back before and during Cheltenham.

We will never know whether Jonbon would have won the Champion Chase but we do know he is a class act at his peak, and I am convinced an added half mile in the Melling Chase will see him improve again with more than enough stamina in his pedigree.

His jumping left a bit to be desired last time out when second at Cheltenham in January but he will have been well-schooled ever since by his astute handler, and if he is back to his best, I can only see the one winner despite the entourage of Irish challengers.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jonbon 3.30pm Aintree 9/4 Coral and Ladbrokes