Artist Can Lead Them Home

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
44
Massive Sovereign with Zac Purton defeats Galaxy Patch and Blake Shinn to win the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 24, 2024 at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong, China. Photo By: Alex Evers/HKJC

So many good meetings for a Friday afternoon headed of course by York’s final day but it is a tough card to call and I will settle for just the one suggestion.

First Conquest came home a nose in front of Lead Artist when they both made their debuts at Newmarket at the end of April, with the last named slowly away and only just failing to get up close home.

He meets his conqueror on 6lb better terms today which in theory makes him a shoe-in to reverse the form and as he also looked the less street wise, revenge seems very much a possibility.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lead Artist 4.15pm York 11/8 William Hill

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here