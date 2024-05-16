Artist Can Lead Them Home

So many good meetings for a Friday afternoon headed of course by York’s final day but it is a tough card to call and I will settle for just the one suggestion.

First Conquest came home a nose in front of Lead Artist when they both made their debuts at Newmarket at the end of April, with the last named slowly away and only just failing to get up close home.

He meets his conqueror on 6lb better terms today which in theory makes him a shoe-in to reverse the form and as he also looked the less street wise, revenge seems very much a possibility.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lead Artist 4.15pm York 11/8 William Hill