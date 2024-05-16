Haggas And Kilt Look A Solid Combo At HQ

At Newmarket, the novice stakes at 2.53pm may be the race most worth watching as I will be very surprised if the field is not full to the brim with future winners.

Lord Of Love is one to watch for the Gosdens who have won this twice in the last three years, while Charlie Appleby’s Creative Story may well head the market after coming home second at both Kempton and Newmarket.

He can go well but the one sitting in my notebook is the William Haggas trained Kilt, who caught the eye when third at Newcastle last October on his one start to date when racing as green as can be before picking up late on and nearly snatching second.

The added furlong here seems sure to suit the son of Kingman out of a Breeders Cup winning mare, and he may well be the classiest of these, either today or in the long-term.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kilt 2.53pm Newmarket 9/1 888sport.com