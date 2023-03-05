Atholl Could Be Streets Ahead Of His Current Mark

A far riskier bet for our second option when Alexandra Dunn unleashes Atholl Street in the 2.25pm for his first start in close to a year. Formerly trained by Paul Nicholls, and a winner twice at Taunton over hurdles, he has run well enough without success over fences to suggest he has a race or two in him over the larger obstacles.

Rated 135 at his peak over hurdles, and 129 when last seen over fences coming home third at Ludlow in March 2022, he races off a mark of 123 this afternoon which seems fair enough, and if his new surroundings and regime have freshened him up, he could be the shock winner here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Win Atholl Street 2.25pm Sandown 16/1 Bet365