Oldie But Goldie For The Pipe Yard

You don’t see that many winning 12 year olds, but Gwencily Berbas scored last time out at Exeter, and he will make a bold bid to follow up this afternoon off 7lb higher in the handicap.

He has won off far higher marks in the dim and distant past which is a positive, has won two of his three starts over this sort of trip, and represents the David Pipe stable who are in great form, all ticks in the right boxes on a trappy afternoon as we count down to Cheltenham.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gwencily Berbas 3.15pm Wetherby 100/30 Bet365