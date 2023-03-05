Oldie But Goldie For The Pipe Yard

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
109
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

You don’t see that many winning 12 year olds, but Gwencily Berbas scored last time out at Exeter, and he will make a bold bid to follow up this afternoon off 7lb higher in the handicap.

He has won off far higher marks in the dim and distant past which is a positive, has won two of his three starts over this sort of trip, and represents the David Pipe stable who are in great form, all ticks in the right boxes on a trappy afternoon as we count down to Cheltenham.   

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gwencily Berbas 3.15pm Wetherby 100/30 Bet365

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here