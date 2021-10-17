Balding Juvenile Primed For A Big Run

A strange day and one where going concerns have made me stick to the all-weather at Kempton and Newcastle for today’s suggestions.

Whoputfiftyinyou will be a popular choice after winning on his debut for the Clive Cox yard, but he looks a bit of a character and has to give seven pounds to Antiphon, which I am hoping is a huge ask. Andrew Balding’s son of Kodiac was a real eye-catcher on debut when a length and three-quarter third over five furlongs at Newmarket, running on well after finding things happened that little bit too quickly for him mid-race.

Those in behind have given the form a good look with a total of eight wins from the next three home, and although I am concerned he has been off the track for six months, if he is fit enough to do himself justice, then he could well prove very difficult to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Antiphon 7.00pm Kempton 11/8 most bookmakers