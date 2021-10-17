Left Field Option In Kempton Sprint

More of a left-field suggestion here as Joseph Parr’s lightly raced Equiano filly Imagine Freedom has her second start in a handicap after a length and a quarter second at Wolverhampton last month off a pound lower.

That was only her fourth start so the theory is that she has a lot more to come as she gains in experience and in a big field, form a nice low draw, she may well hit the places and land our each way bets in the process.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Imagine Freedom 7.30pm Kempton 15/2 most bookmakers