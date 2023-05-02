Balding Runner Looks Potentially Well Handicapped

Ribal looks interesting ahead of his second start of the season in the 3.25pm at Redcar after weakening late on over the same distance on heavy ground at Doncaster last month.

We all know the Andrew Balding horses invariably improve for their first run of the season, and if the son of Roaring Lion can repeat his two length third to Dante and Derby entry Military Order (now rated 106) as a two-year-old, then a mark of 79 may prove to be exceptionally generous as he makes his handicap debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ribal 3.25pm Redcar 4/1 William Hill