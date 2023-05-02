Its All Greek To Me

We are sadly still seeing the word soft in far too many going descriptions and that is keeping dome of the better horses off the track for now, but we are still getting plenty of winners and hopefully Greek Order will be another.

Trained by Harry and Roger Charlton, the son of Kingman was third on his Salisbury debut and followed that with a neck second at Newmarket over this trip and looks al set to go one better now.

More importantly, Ryan Moore travels up to Salisbury for the one ride which must be a hint in itself, and if he improves as a three-year-old as hoped he may be the one to beat today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Greek Order 3.15pm Salisbury Evens Bet365