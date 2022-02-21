Barron Runer Has A Favourite’s Chance At Southwell

When I first started in this game many moons ago I remember an owner saying to me that pound for pound, Davd Barron was one of the best trainers out there.

Funnily enough I listened to that sage advice and although I do not back his or anyone’s horses willy-nilly, when he has a horse with a chance I do know they will be tuned to within an inch of their lives as necessary.

Zarzyni looks a prime example ahead of the 6.00pm at Southwell tonight after a unlucky second over a furlong further here last time out when failing to obtain a clear at a crucial stage.

He runs off just 1lb higher this evening with Conor Beasley in the saddle but even more crucially, runs in a small field with plenty of early pace he can attack from. King Of Stars may well take them along at a suicidal early pace, and if he does, my selection may well be able to pounce close home to take the spoils.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt win Zarzyni 6.00pm Southwell 13/8 Sky Bet