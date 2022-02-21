It’s All A Bit Hazy At Ludlow

A Distant Place was pretty impressive last time out at Hereford but that was only a maiden, and you have to wonder why he has been off the track since the first of February?

Jonjo O’Neill’s gelding has to give a massive 24lbs to the Philip Hobbs trained Coolnaugh Haze who may yet be absolutely thrown in here. Second in a Curragh maiden on the flat, he switched codes with a distant third at Warwick but stepped up on that to win by three lengths at Plumpton.

He could have stayed at novice level under a penalty but connections obviously feel he is well weighted at present and if he can be held on to a little longer (I felt he idled in front last time and was value for further), then he may well strike again at Ludlow.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coolnaugh Haze 3.00pm Ludlow 9/2 Bet365