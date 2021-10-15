Battle Of The Big Guns

When you see a horse of the calibre of Mother Earth at 18/1 you realise just how competitive a race the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, but it still looks a fascinating battle between Palace Pier and Baaeed on paper at least.

The young upstart is the one I have eventually sided with as I am rather hoping he has that little bit more to offer after five wins from five starts, the latest at this level at Longchamp, and although I feel he needs to step forward again to take this, I am hoping that will be the case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Baaeed 3.10pm Ascot 11/4 Boylesports