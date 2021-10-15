Can Godolphin End The Season With A Bang

The QIPCO Champion Stakes is a race I cannot wait to see, and although I have now drawn my conclusions, I would not be that shocked to see a big run from Bolshoi Ballet at a big price – you read it here first.

Mishriff is obviously the class act historically and this is his trip but Derby winner Adayar is rated his equal according the the ratings and he gets his three-year-old allowance which may yet make all the difference.

An impressive winner of the Epsom Derby in June he was in my opinion a little unlucky when forced to make his own running in the Arc, and if he has fully recovered from those efforts, he can prove his true worth again here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Adayar 3.50pm Ascot 2/1 Bet365 and Unibet