Be A Savvy Punter

Mile and a half handicaps are never easy, restrict them to three-year-olds and add in the kudos of Royal Ascot and life gets that little bit trickier. Looking back over the last 25 years in the (desperate) hunt for clues, and I note that all bar one of the winners finished in the first three last time out. Only two starts at 20/1 or bigger (perhaps surprisingly), only one carried more than nine stone four, one rated below 82, and only one rated above 95. All bar one had raced in the last 60 days – so if we apply all those “dodgy” facts, where exactly does that leave us?

The honest answer is, with a “shortlist” of seven horses (for those interested, they are: Newfoundland, Post Impressionist, Deauville Legend, Surrey Mist, Balhambar, Savvy Knight, and Vina Sena). Looking to cull those even further (and remember, I can only use the early betting),I note we had one joint-favourite back in 2014, the only one in 10 years, so I will cut out Newfoundland, and work with the other six. Heart rules head with my final decision and I will be on the Sean Woods trained Savvy Knight each way here.

He trained horses for my father many years ago, and will be ridden by James Doyle (anyone want to tell me why he was jocked off 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus yesterday) who is a one of my favourite riders. Unbeaten after three starts in lesser company he has a new mark of 95 today but make no mistake, this is one shrewd stable given the ammunition and I suspect the may be even more to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Savvy Knight 3.05pm Royal Ascot 33/1 Bet365