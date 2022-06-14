Off To McDonalds After the Final Race

A seven-furlong handicap to end the day and with the favourite priced at 6/1 (at the time of writing), we are clearly looking at a wide-open contest. The statistics actually tell us very little here so I will have to use my own brain for a change, and the one I like the look of is Tanmawwy who represents the Charlie Hills yard.

The booking of James McDonald to ride catches the eye, and a look at his form shows three wins from four starts with the one defeat on his return from a long layoff which is perfectly understandable.

He got up late over the six furlongs at Doncaster last time out and has been given another 5lb from the handicapper for his sins, but I am hoping the added furlong here will suit him perfectly, and at a double-figure price I will be backing him each-way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tanmawwy 6.10pm Royal Ascot 14/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, 888Sport.com, and Betfair