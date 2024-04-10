Be Brave At Aintree This Afternoon

It’s day one of the three-day Aintree Grand National meeting and much as I may see this as the flat season now, it would be remiss of me not to look over the jumps for now.

High-class racing does not mean finding winners is any easier, and small fields have ruined each way punters for the most part here, but I am still willing to put up Bravemansgame as a bigger priced option ahead of the William Hill Bowl at 2.55pm.

He may not have hit the places in the Cheltenham Gold Cup but was not disgraced in fifth, and this track may play far more to his strengths. He weakened late on into fifth that day but this flatter track won’t test his stamina anywhere near as much, while the application of cheekpieces could well help him focus which his trainer obviously feels he needs to win for the first time this season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bravemansgame 2.55pm Aintree 10/1 most bookmakers