That Man Mullins Again!

Although not one to simply jump on the Willie Mullins bandwagon, he does look to have every chance of winning the closing bumper at 5.15pm with early favourite Baby Kate.

The winner of both her starts so far, at Ballinrobe and Cheltenham, she can hit a flat spot which makes life interesting here, but certainly has the potential to keep on improving.

Beautifully bred as a daughter of Champs Elysees out of a Yeats mare, this is her toughest assignment yet by some margin, with both Jubilee Alpha and Speculatrix others to keep a good eye on.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Baby Kate 5.15pm Aintree 11/4 most bookmakers