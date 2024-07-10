Be Clever And Back Wisdom

I love the July course at Newmarket which still retains plenty of charm and hopefully that means we can keep finding some winners.

So far, it would be safe to suggest that Ancient Wisdom has not matched the early high hopes of Godolphin, with a six-length second at York in the Dante Stakes, and a poor eighth to City Of Troy in the Derby after looking as if he failed to handle the track. Dropped in class this afternoon for the Group Three Bahrain Trophy I admit surprise that they step him up and not down in trip, but he really ought to outclass these and if he fails to win, he may simply not be the horse we all hoped.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ancient Wisdom 1.50pm Newmarket 11/10 most bookmakers