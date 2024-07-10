Featured Horse Racing Sport

Mingle Time At Newmarket

July 10, 2024
Sean Trivass

Socialite has it all to do according to the official ratings ahead of the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at 4.45pm, but I won’t tell the horse if you don’t.

A son of Too Darn Hot, he arrives unbeaten for Charlie Hills after wins at Leicester and Doncaster, and deserves a shot at the next level up.

He may try to make all but won’t prove easy to catch if those are the tactics, and at his current price, I am going in each way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Socialite 4.45pm Newmarket 10/1 Bet365

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *