Mingle Time At Newmarket

Socialite has it all to do according to the official ratings ahead of the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at 4.45pm, but I won’t tell the horse if you don’t.

A son of Too Darn Hot, he arrives unbeaten for Charlie Hills after wins at Leicester and Doncaster, and deserves a shot at the next level up.

He may try to make all but won’t prove easy to catch if those are the tactics, and at his current price, I am going in each way.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Socialite 4.45pm Newmarket 10/1 Bet365