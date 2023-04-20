Be Gentle With Me

Newbury follow on from Newmarket this afternoon with some high class racing that continues over the weekend as well. Before then, it may be worth opening up your wallet or purse for a small bet on Gentle Light ahead of her debut in the 4.55pm.

Sir Michael Stoute has his horses out bright and early this season and many of them are running far better than the formbook suggests, making this daughter of Frankel one to look out for.

Owned by The King and The Queen consort, she is related to numerous winners over six and seven furlongs, and f she handles the stickier going predicted here, she may well put in a bold effort despite her lack of racecourse experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gentle Light 4.55pm Newbury 3/1 most bookmakers