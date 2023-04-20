Halt – Hugos There

Meanwhile Ayr begin their Scottish Grand National Festival, and although it is a tough card to predict, I may be tempted by Hugos New Horse in the 2.25pm if the price is right.

His winning run came to and last time out when third in a decent race at Sandown where I felt his stamina was stretched over this trip on heavy ground. Better ground this afternoon should ease that potential problem, and I will be surprised if he can’t win or go mighty close again with conditions in his favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hugos New Horse 2.25pm Ayr 7/4 Bet365