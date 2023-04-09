Be Gentle With Me

At Exeter over the jumps I am looking for a bold effort from Gentle Connections who has been given a good long rest after pulling up when failing to stay over close to three miles at Chepstow last time out.

She is certainly a lot better than she looked that day having scored four times from ten starts over hurdles so far, and if I am right, they will let her bowls along at the front dropping back to the two miles plus this afternoon, and if she gets a soft lead as I hope, she won’t be stopping close home either.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gentle Connections 2.15pm Exeter 16/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor