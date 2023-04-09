Bookies May Have To Run For The Hills

Easter is now a thing of the past and we head off towards the summer but before then we need to have a look at this afternoon’s Pontefract card as the new Flat season finally starts to (slowly) ramp up a gear.

It isn’t an easy card to fathom by any stretch of the imagination but I have a feling we will see a big run from Tralee Hills in the opener at 2.00pm. He wasn’t beaten too far last time out on the all-weather at Lingfield when fifth after a slow start ended any chances he may have had, but he may be better judged on his length third at the same track on his previous start.

He runs off 1lb lower now and drops in class as well, while a look back through his form shows us he handles this going and has won off higher marks in the past, suggesting a big run is very much a possibility this afternoon for a stable in good sorts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tralee Hills 2.00pm Pontefract 11/1 most bookmakers