Be Patriotic And Back The England Runner – Each-Way.

Risky with a capital R for our next bet, though it is 100% accurate to say that Gennady is well handicapped if Sam England can bring him back to his better form of 2020.

Now an eight-year-old, he has clearly had his issues, and was absent for over 400 days after finishing second at Wetherby in March 2020 off a mark of 121. Two races since have seen a fifth of six over fences at Cartmel, followed by a 34 length sixth of seven back over hurdles at Catterick following another long break, this time “just” the nine months.

Sent off at 50/1 that day it was clear form an early stage that he would improve for the run, weakening late on after being held up thorough t and pulling too hard.

He should be better equipped to cope with a drop in class today, as well as a handicap mark of 111, 6lb lower than his last win (here, over C&D), and a huge 12lb lower than his highest ever rating.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Gennady 3.50pm Newcastle 33/1 Bet365 and William Hill