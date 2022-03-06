Private’s Ability Is Common Knowledge

Off to Sandown this afternoon and I am looking forward to the UK debut of the ex-French trained Privatory in the opener who should go well for the in-form Gary Moore yard who aren’t a million miles away from where I live.

A maiden winner over hurdles at Cagnes-sur-Mer, he has changed hands and is now owned by a group that includes RCA Racing Director Andy Clifton along with Jon Hale and Rodger Sergeant, and all of them, trainer included, love a winner at Sandown.

Sure to have been well-schooled, he gets weight from all his rivals as a four-year-old and I expect him to be well backed in the morning exchanges ahead of a winning effort (hopefully).

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Privatory 1.50pm Sandown Evens Bet365