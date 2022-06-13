Bear With Me…

Another one of those crazy juvenile races where the first four in the betting won last time out, along with 10 others in this competitive field. For once I will be hovering at or near the head of the market, when Aiden O’Brien lets Little Big Bear take his chance after winning on his second start at Naas after being beaten a short head on his debut.

Jockey Ryan Moore makes it quite clear he sees the son of No Nay Never as one of his best chances of the week, and as he looks a bundle of speed at home, he may be able to see off the rest of this field, with Seismic Spirit my idea for the forecast off the braver ones among you.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Big Bear 5.35pm Royal Ascot 5/2 Bet365, SkyBet, and Boylesports