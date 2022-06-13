What Katey Did Next

In all honestly this is not a race I had a particularly strong opinion on at first glance with so many improving sorts, 14 of them a winner last time out, and 12 of those currently unbeaten, something has to give and I hope I have worked it out.

Naturally, Wesley Ward’s American challenger Lover Reigns is on or near the head of the market and we can be pretty certain that the daughter of US Navy Flag will be sharply away after her 10 lengths debut success at Keeneland. She could be a class apart from these but the form is hard to quantify and she has certainly been overbet, and there may be better value to be found elsewhere.

If I am allowed two against the field at bigger prices, my first choice would be the Clive Cox trained Katey Kontent, the winner of both her starts, coming from off the pace at Salisbury before sitting nearer to the early pace before running away from her rivals at Goodwood for a comfortable victory. Her time was decent enough as well which is a bonus and at 10/1 I can see her hitting the frame under Adam Kirby, though I also like the chances of Queen Of Deauville for those looking for a huge price – she can go well for the Johnstons, with the booking of William Buick to ride catching my eye here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Katey Kontent 2.30pm Royal Ascot 9/1 most bookmakers