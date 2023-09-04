Beau Looks Good At Bath

I have found a couple of interesting bets at Bath this afternoon (they get more interesting if they win, of course), starting in the 2.50pm where I am hoping for a decent price about George Boughey’s Beau Rock.

A course and distance winner in July off 3lb lower, he hasn’t been at his peak off higher marks but connections reach for a tongue-tie here looking for improvement. I also note that Billy Loughnane, who won on him here, is back in the saddle, and that gives me enough pointers to suggest he has a sporting chance at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Beau Rock 2.50pm Bath 9/1 888sport.com