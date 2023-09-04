Prescott Improver Can Strike

No hanging around this Wednesday with our next bet in the 3.25pm where we will rely on the punter’s friend in the shape of Sir Mark Prescott.

Spritzin is the typical Prescott handicapper with three runs over inadequate trips as a two-year-old to get a handicap mark, then stepped up in trip looking for success – the only difference is, the daughter of Sea The Stars hasn’t won yet despite two starts this season, with a second at Pontefract and a fourth at Epsom.

She steps up in trip to a mile and three-quarters here which I think will suit her even better, and if that is the case, today could be her day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Spritzin 3.25pm Bath 11/4 most bookmakers