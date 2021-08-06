Beauty Is In The Eye Of The Beholder At newmarket

Back to my friends at Godolphin who have given me so many winners over the years, and a chance for Wild Beauty to cement her place in next year’s 1000 Guineas market if she can win the Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket over seven furlongs.

Things didn’t go to plan on her Ascot debut when she was as green as grass before coming home in sixth, but she soon put that effort behind her with wins at Haydock and Newbury before she was put in her place by Inspiral in a Listed event at Sandown, but time may prove that was no disgrace with the Gosden trained filly now heading the antepost markets for next year’s first fillies classic.

Strangely enough for her fourth race, she showed all the signs of inexperience once again that day but still ran well, and she will be mightily unlucky to run in to anything of the calibre of her conqueror in this field, suggesting she ought to be up to winning this if she can hold on to her form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wild Beauty 2.50pm Newmarket 5/2 Bet365, Betfred, Boylesports