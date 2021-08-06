Group One To Go Close In A Handicap

We can’t let the Shergar Cup go unmentioned this weekend, and although I do not in general see it as a betting medium thanks to the balloted jockey bookings, we can still get away with one bet for the fun of it and to watch it on the TV.

The pompously named Shergar Cup Challenge is a Class Three handicap over a mile and a half, and I am happy to suggest we will get a good run for our money from Group One Power.

Firstly, Andrew Balding’s horses remain in great form, and even more importantly, he was only beaten half a length in a better race at Chester last time out off just 1lb lower than he has to carry here. If Joe Fanning can hold on to him a little longer here he could easily win (he has hit the front and been caught late on in his last two contests), and at his current price, even a place will pay us out with a small profit.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Group One Power 2.00pm Ascot 6/1 William Hill and BetVictor