Beckett Filly Gets All The Allowances

I am hoping Ralph Beckett has a good afternoon at Sandown and although he has more than one in with a chance, it’s the filly Skellett who really catches my eye ahead of the Listed race at 3.23pm.

Checkandchallenge is officially rated 5lb her superior but thanks to her age and sex allowance, he has to give her 9lb here which I am hoping makes all the difference.

Last time out she ran a Group Three at Chantilly when caught late on to be beaten a head by Blush, but that was over a furlong further than the mile she faces here, and she did quickened up that day in the style of a decent beast. Dropped a grade and with her stable in good form and Hector Crouch in the saddle, she looks as good a bet as any this Wednesday.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Skellett 3.23pm Sandown 11/2 Paddy Power, 888Sport.com, Bet Victor, and Betway