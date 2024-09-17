Featured Horse Racing Sport

Improving Frankel Colt May Be The One to Be On

September 17, 2024
Sean Trivass

As we have all read, Sir Michael Stoute is bringing his illustrious training career to a finish at the end of this season, but he and Ryan Moore will want a few more winers first, possibly starting with Nightwalker in the 3.00pm at Yarmouth.

The once-raced son of Frankel refused to run in anything remotely resembling a straight line after missing the start at Leicester and did well to finish third in the circumstances, marling him down as a potential improver.

If he does the same again I suspect he will lose again, but they will have worked on that at home and may well run him in a different bridle to keep him from hanging, and if either of those scenarios work their magic, then he looks a horse worth following.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nightwalker 3.00pm Yarmouth 7/4 Paddy Power, 888Sport.com and Betfair Sportsbook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *