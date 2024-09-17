Improving Frankel Colt May Be The One to Be On

As we have all read, Sir Michael Stoute is bringing his illustrious training career to a finish at the end of this season, but he and Ryan Moore will want a few more winers first, possibly starting with Nightwalker in the 3.00pm at Yarmouth.

The once-raced son of Frankel refused to run in anything remotely resembling a straight line after missing the start at Leicester and did well to finish third in the circumstances, marling him down as a potential improver.

If he does the same again I suspect he will lose again, but they will have worked on that at home and may well run him in a different bridle to keep him from hanging, and if either of those scenarios work their magic, then he looks a horse worth following.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nightwalker 3.00pm Yarmouth 7/4 Paddy Power, 888Sport.com and Betfair Sportsbook