Beers Are On Stoute

At Goodwood I will be sticking with the Sir Michael Stoute team for my only bet when I am hoping that Crystal Estrella will be able to shrug off top-weight in the mile and a half handicap at 4.20pm when she tries the trip for the first time. She returned with a race full of promise when a head second at Brighton over a mile and a quarter, keeping on well close home.

Lightly raced, I get the feeling we are yet to see the best of the daughter of Iffraaj who seems a late maturing sort, and if that is the case, she can go well here despite having to carry ten stone three in this competitive event.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Crystal Estrella 4.20pm Goodwood 7/2 most bookmakers