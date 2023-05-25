“Bear” With Me At Haydock…

Anyone who watched Little Big Bear last season cannot have failed to be impressed with a year that rounded off with a seven-length romp in the Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh after four other successes.

There was always a stamina question ahead of the mile of the 2000 Guineas where he ran no sort of race when pulling too hard before finishing last (and lame), but he is immediately switched to sprinting now and ought to be up to winning this with ease unless he has failed to train on at three.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Big Bear 3.00pm Haydock 6/4 Bet365