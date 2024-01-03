Bella Bellissimo

For those hankering for a bit of sunshine I can at least tell you they race in Dubai this afternoon, but I won’t be there and neither will any of my suggestions. With nothing jumping out at me from Musselburgh I will wait until the bumper that ends the Ludlow card for my first bet when Bellas Bridge heads back to the track for trainer James Snowden and jockey Gavin Sheehan.

The winner of a point-to-point at Dromahane in April, and sold on for 155,000 Euros, she made her debut under rules at Hereford when beaten a length into third, and has had a wind operation since. I am quietly convinced we won’t see her at her best until she tries further over hurdles, but she seems to have enough speed to get competitive here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bellas Bridge 3.55pm Ludlow 7/4 Bet365