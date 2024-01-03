Can Belcamo Bounce Back

Very little else appeals today with one each way exception, but only to the smallest of stakes. Andrew Balding’s Belcamo caught the eye first time out when third at Kempton over this trip, beaten less than a length at the line and catching the front two late on.

Sent off at odds of 7/4 (second favourite) at Lingfield for his only other start, he let his supporters down with a one-paced fifth, beaten nearer to five lengths by Dashing Darcey, who franked the form when winning again in late December on his next outing. On that form he may have a little bit to find to win here, but there have been more than enough signs that he has the ability to win his maiden and today may be the day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Belcamo 12.37pm Southwell 100/30 Bet365 and William Hill