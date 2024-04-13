Ben Pauling Runner Has A Shot

I suspect the Nicky Henderson stable will be expecting an across the card double via Montecam who has every chance at Hereford in the maiden hurdle at 4.07pm but he may be odds-on, and I try to avoid those as often as possible. Looking for better value in the same contest and with the Ben Pauling horses running well, it may be worth taking a chance on Scotch On Da Rocks.

The winner of a Mollington point-to-point in April 2021, he changed hands for £80,000 shortly afterwards, and wasn’t seen again for close to three years. He reappeared following wind surgery at Doncaster in early March this year, and was sent off a surprisingly short 5/2 second favourite in a field of eight but he weakened rapidly late on to be beaten over 37 lengths at the line.

He was possibly entitled to need the run after a break of 1057 days and I am a firm believer that the second run after a wind operation sees them at their peak, in which case he cud run into a place at least – now I am just hoping his odds are big enough to make that a sensible bet!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Scotch On Da Rocks 4.07pm Hereford 100/30 888Sport.com