Crazier Than Me? Maybe…

As regular readers will know, I am a big fan of jockey Lorcan Murtagh who I hope has a massive future in the game, and he has an interesting mount in newcomer Hello Cello who makes her debut in the bumper that closes the Plumpton card. As a 52,000 Euro daughter of Jet Away she is certainly bred to be good enough to win this, but experience counts and today may not see her at her very best.

She is certainly one to watch, but on this occasion I prefer Nicky Henderson’s once raced Crazierthandaisy. A daughter of top sire Walk In The Park, she was sent off favourite for her debut at Huntingdon but came home third, beaten less than a length despite being slightly hampered, and looking as if she would learn plenty from the outing.

If that is the case she looks the likeliest winner, with the Henderson string seemingly coming back to form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Crazierthandaisy 5.00pm Plumpton Evens William Hill