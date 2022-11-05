Better Red I Said

Red Rookie either runs well or falls judged on what we have seen of him over fences so far, with a win at Hereford and a second at Chepstow, as well as tipping up at Ascot and finally Cheltenham behind Edwardstone in the Arkle Trophy.

Sure to have been well schooled since by trainer Emma Lavelle, he really ought to find this graduation chase a lot easier to deal with than a Grade One at the headquarter of National Hunt racing, and having been sent North but his stable you would have to think they are expecting a big effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Red Rookie 2.50pm Carlisle 5/1 most bookmakers