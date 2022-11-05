On The Fiddle At Kempton

Kempton look well worth a visit this afternoon (weather permitting of course) and a chance for the racegoers to see some action on grass instead of the all-weather for a change. Fiddlerontheroof is a classy enough chaser, although he has never lived up to the high expectations at the Tizzard stable, though perhaps this is the year for the eight-year-old who has been talked up as a potential Gold Cup winner in the past.

He returns to hurdles this afternoon where he is rated 5lb lower than he would be over fences, though I will be reducing my bet size just in case this is a pipe-opener for future contests, and if he is not fit enough to do himself justice.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fiddlerontheroof 3.05pm Kempton 11/2 888sport.com