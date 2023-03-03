Big Fish For A Small Yard

I suspect the bumper that rounds off the Ffos Las card may contain plenty of future winners, making it well worth watching for future reference, but who will win it today?

Southoftheborder may prove popular after winning his only point-to-point at Necarne but the form of that race is open to question as is the two mile trip here. Big Bob Ricard ran a race full of promise when third at Ludlow but that was back on April last year and the market may prove the best guide to his chances, while High Treason is bred for the part and could also go well for the Twiston-Davies team.

All three could go well but preference is for Big Fish, my second selection for Emma Lavelle today. A son of Flemensfirth who is a sire I have plenty of time for, his only start to date was at Exeter when he failed to get a clear run two out when trying to get to the front and then found himself short of room again close home before being beaten a neck at the line. He will be unlucky to meet that much trouble in running again and has been given a sensible break to fully recover, he looks the value call this afternoon in what should be a very informative contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Big Fish 5.40pm Ffos Las 4/1 Bet365