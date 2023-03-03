Lavelle Newcomer Could Cause A Surprise

As we all know you can’t unsee something and I have spotted a well-bred newcomer representing an in-form yard at Ffos Las this afternoon, and that means I simply have to risk a (very) small each way bet in the hope he lives up to his genes at the first attempt.

His name is Rajaran, and he is in the care of Emma Lavelle who has had a couple of winners in the last two weeks with her horses generally running to form.

As for the gelding, he is a son of top sire Martaline and is closely related to numerous high-class winners in France and Italy and with that kind of breeding he could go better than his early price implies assuming he is fully wound up, of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rajaran 2.10pm Ffos Las 14/1 Bet365